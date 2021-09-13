Union County schools vote to immediately end contact tracing and quarantine for non-positive students and staff

This meeting comes days after the school district was called out by Gov. Cooper as one of the five remaining school districts not requiring masks.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education voted 8-1 Monday morning to immediately end contact tracing and quarantine operations for any asymptomatic and/or non-positive students and staff.

According to the school district, students and staff that are not on the COVID-19 positive list and that don’t have symptoms can come back to school effective immediately.

This meeting comes days after the school district was called out by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper as one of the five remaining school districts not requiring masks.

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte, Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner said he’s consistently advised the school board to follow the state's toolkit.

“One of the things that's a key element to the toolkit is requiring masking while indoors for schools," Joyner said. "I clearly support that."

With community transmission high and hospitals stressed, Joyner said masking in schools is an essential way to make the community safer.

“I think we're all in that position right now where we need to do a little more sacrificing,” he said.

