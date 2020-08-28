"We're going to see some of this" | Union County Superintendent managing positive Covid-19 cases

Two elementary schools have been temporarily closed because of Coronavirus. There are 30 elementary schools in the district.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The second week of the school year in North Carolina is almost finished and in Union County, there has been at least 1 positive Coronavirus case in 9 schools. This is an unprecedented school year; everything is new and so are the procedures for handling cases within schools.

UCPS teachers have been voicing their concerns and frustrations. Some say that plan B is not working with cases popping up in schools. But Superintendent Andrew Houlihan thinks some cases are to be expected.

“I wouldn't say I was alarmed. I think we have to anticipate that over the school year, until there are other measures in place like a vaccine, we're going to see some of this,” said Houlihan

By the end of the second week, Weddington and Poplin Elementary schools have been temporarily closed because of Coronavirus cases. Wingate, Benton Heights, Western Union and Waxhaw Elementary, Parkwood and Weddington Middle and Weddington High School have all had confirmed cases. There are a total of 53 schools in the district.

Houlihan says each situation is treated on a case by case basis. The district is working with the Union County Health Department on contact tracing and with each positive case they're taking a hard look at the numbers.

“We want to make sure if there's been possible exposure to other students or other staff members, depending on the severity of that exposure, that will be a key indicator and driver as well,” said Houlihan.

He understands there are frustrations but thinks being back in school is benefiting students.

2 Union Co. schools are closed, at least 7 others have a positive coronavirus case (of 53 schools in the district.) Superintendent Andrew Houlihan says he's not alarmed though. More on the procedures and how they decide whether to clean or close a school on #wakeupclt @wcnc pic.twitter.com/h3Yr7ztcoR — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) August 28, 2020

“Even 1 day, the overwhelming majority and consensus I’ve gotten is kids are really glad to have at least some time back in their buildings, reconnecting with teachers, reconnecting with students, although in a very social distanced kind of manner,” he said.

Houlihan also said he's been impressed with what he's seen in his district so far when it comes to managing the health and safety of students and staff and getting everyone on board with the new measures.

"When you follow the rules, this can work," he said. "I've been incredibly impressed with before school started people said 'kids won't wear masks, they won't social distance,' we've spent these two weeks teaching children the new routines, the new procedures and they've done an excellent job."