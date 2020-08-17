Union County Teachers protest in-person learning the day before school starts

"We just hope to advocate for the safety of our students, that's really it, we're concerned for ourselves but more than that our duty is always to keep our children.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The school year is set to start Monday during the age of coronavirus. Some students will go back to their schools, some will be tethered to their computers. But the decision for some school district to go back to the classroom is causing uproar among teachers.

Sunday, Union County teachers and staff held a driving procession called "Drive to Stay Alive" — with a hearse leading the way.

Protesters wanted school officials to put the breaks on in-person learning

"Concerns range as serious as, I fear for my life," Union County teacher Ashley McIntyre said.

"Do our lives matter? Do our kids' lives matter?" Union County teacher Sophia Stephenson said.

They said they believe county school officials rushed the re-opening of schools without teacher input, and they feel they can provide a better education online, with safety top of mind.

"We just hope to advocate for the safety of our students, that's really it, we're concerned for ourselves but more than that our duty is always to keep our children safe," Union County teacher Brittany Gendron said.

Protesters also said they are cleaning student desks in between class changes that are hazardous, and teachers say they haven't been provided gloves.

Gaston County will also go back under Plan B, a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning. Teachers there are echoing the same concerns.

"Right now we're just rushing into it, and teachers think it sucks," Gaston County Teacher Scott Yamanashi said.

The 7th-grade teacher wants more safety procedures in place, like on-campus testing. But despite his uncertainty, he's hopeful.

"We're all in it for the calling, and we're not going to give up, I'm not, and my colleagues aren't," Yamanashi said. "We just really want the kids to feel like, hey we got you."