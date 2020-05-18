Universities planning changes ahead of Fall 2020 semester

The University of South Carolina has canceled its fall break with a transition to remote learning in November. The UNC system expects to reopen this fall, as well.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Universities across the Carolinas are planning major changes to how they will reopen campuses this fall.

The University of South Carolina announced students will return in-person to campus on August 20, but it will transition to remote learning after Thanksgiving. The university is also canceling its fall break on October 15-16 in order to hold more in-person classes before the November transition.

Many universities in the Charlotte region haven't released their full fall calendars yet.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper expects every campus to reopen this fall.

Outgoing UNC Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Philip Dubois said classes will start two weeks later than normal to stave off a potential resurgence in cases in Charlotte.

"We're doing our best to try to manage, or balance, the need for an in-person experience, which is what we want them to have, with the need to keep them safe," Dr. Dubois said.

Appalachian State in Boone hasn't yet announced specific changes to the Fall 2020 calendar, though the school expects it will be able to safely bring students back to campus.

Davidson College isn't making any decisions until they learn more about the effects of COVID-19. The college said it may not make any decisions until as late as July.

School leaders are looking at possibly later state dates in the fall and options for students who aren't able to return to campus.