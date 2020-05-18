Students will receive a full refund for any fees paid to the Office of Education Abroad.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has cancelled any study aboard programs ahead of the Fall 2020 semester over uncertainties about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, UNCC announced Monday.

"UNC Charlotte has made the very difficult decision to cancel all fall study abroad programs," a statement from the school read.

Even if the host school is open to study abroad students, UNCC will not approve student travel this fall, the school explained in new guidelines Monday.

Students will receive a full refund for any fees paid to the OEA. The refund process will be initiated after May 29th. Students should contact the host university or affiliate provider for options on fees paid to that entity. initiated after May 29th. Students should contact the host university or affiliate provider for options on fees paid to that entity.

"The health, safety, and well-being of the campus community is UNC Charlotte’s number one priority," the statement read.

Students will be able to transfer their study abroad application to a future term, the school said.

Summer camps

On Monday, the university also announced the cancellation of in-person, on-campus summer campus for this July and August.

Camps, which are offered to those under the age of 18 and typically utilize on-campus facilities, may offer virtual substitutes.

"Any camps that can transition to an online or remote delivery may continue," the school said.

Participants will receive more information from camp organizers regarding full refunds.

More information about Camps on Campus, including new virtual Online Youth Programs for Summer 2020, is available on the UNCC website.

Other Camps, including athletics, will be shared with participants by event organizers.

Spring 2020 grades

Students have until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1, to make grade elections. You have the option to replace standard letter grades for Spring 2020 courses with pass/no credit (for undergraduates) or pass/unsatisfactory (for graduate students). No credit (N) is not an option in the graduate grading scale. Students should review pass/no credit option details before making a decision.

To replace a grade, use the P/N or P/U grading election option in Banner Self Service available through My UNC Charlotte. Do not send grading petitions to your advisor. More information is available on the Niner Central website.

UNCC awards $12 million in CARES Act funds

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has provided approximately $12 million in funding to UNC Charlotte for distribution to qualifying undergraduate and graduate students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of spring 2020 campus operations.

As of Friday, the university has awarded 6,000 distributions to students' accounts. More grants will be forthcoming, the school said.

Approximately 74% of the funds will be given to students with the most significant need in the form of block grants in set amounts. The funds are distributed to those students identified as having the highest need based on their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). No application is needed to be eligible for the block grant because distribution is based on the student's FAFSA information.

The other 26% of the CARES funding will be given out in emergency aid throughout the summer and fall via an application review process.

The school expects requests will exceed funding availability.

"Not everyone who meets the criteria will receive grant funds," the school's website explained.

Eligibility requirements and FAQs on the Niner Nation Cares website.