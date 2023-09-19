UNC-Chapel Hill ranked No. 4 public university by U.S. News & World Report

Among both public and private universities, UNC-Chapel Hill came in at No. 22 overall.

UNC-Chapel Hill is now ranked No. 4 among national public universities and is the No. 1 public university in the Carolinas. That's up one spot from last year's rankings. Among both private and public universities, UNC is No. 22 overall. Duke is the No. 7 overall university in the country, according to the rankings.

UNC was among the cheapest universities in the top 10 with average in-state tuition coming in at just under $9,000.

“Carolina’s ranking as one of the top four public universities in the country demonstrates our commitment to excellence, affordability, innovation, and service,” said UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “Our students, faculty, and staff strive to make Carolina the leading global public research university every day. This ranking recognizes our efforts to align our strategic priorities outlined in Carolina Next and move our university forward. Being passionately public, we are also proud to be recognized for our dedication to making Carolina’s world-class education accessible and affordable to people across our state and around the world.”

Four public universities in the Carolinas made the top 65 with NC State (28), Clemson (43) and South Carolina (64).

According to the new rankings, the top 10 best public universities in the country are:

