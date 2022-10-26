No more 'UofSC' as University of South Carolina returns to USC

Changes officially take effect on Jan. 4, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the University of South Carolina decided to adopt the UofSC logo in 2019, people were a little confused. After all, USC had always been USC -- no matter what that other school on the West Coast says.

Well, now, the University of South Carolina announced it is returning to calling itself USC, officially retiring the UofSC branding as of January 4, 2023.

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” USC President Michael Amiridis said. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

In addition to the name reclamation, the university is updating its brand standards to include these guidelines:

The iconic tree-and-gates will be retained as the official academic logo. It becomes the official mark for academic branding.

The university will introduce a new block-letter USC spirit mark that embraces the university’s unrivaled spirit and includes 1801, the year of its founding. The spirit mark will provide versatility in promoting the university in non-academic settings.

The university will be referred to as the University of South Carolina, USC, South Carolina or Carolina in editorial and marketing materials.

Athletics logos, including the “Block C” logo, are not impacted.