An upcoming meeting will shed more light on controversial NC licensure program

Most teachers would face a performance review that is directly related to their license status.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday a North Carolina State Board subcommittee will discuss more details on a controversial pilot program that will make North Carolina teachers in part subject to evaluations in order to get pay raises.

The pilot program framework, approved by the NCBOE and drafted by The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission, would ultimately also change how teachers are licensed.

North Carolina would join only two other states which use a similar licensing system. Nonetheless, the proposed draft plans, as presented at past meetings, would make the state unique in its approach.

The proposal to overhaul how North Carolina teachers are licensed has many details, but a major component is at the center of the controversy.

It involves linking a teacher’s pay in part to the license they hold.

"We have forces that are pulling against each other in terms of how people are coming into the profession now in the early licensure components," Van Dempsey, The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission Chairman, said at a November meeting.

The new licensure program would raise teacher pay as it stands now.

It would do this by putting teachers into tiered license categories, with only some tiers eligible for raises.

At least a hundred letters about the proposal have come from around the state.

One teacher told the state committee, “If you don't pass this, NC public education is as good as finished. Don’t listen to the voices who oppose paying teachers. Give us the raise we deserve.”

Another says, “Don't present a half baked plan claiming that the half baked part is implementation issues.”

The review for effectiveness could be based on student test scores, student growth, or an entirely new evaluation system. The selling point for the state is its option to help teachers deemed ineffective opportunities to change this.

The evaluations would be weighed over five-year periods.

Under the system proposed, teachers don’t have to meet expectations every year -- just three out of every five years. It would also provide additional teaching staff to serve as leaders and mentors for other teachers.

Another teacher wrote to the committee “Every employee should be rated for the work they do and not just for the amount of time they have been employed.”

Another teacher said if the proposal is passed, “I will not be returning.”

Teachers would be able to select which evaluation method to use.

What happens to teachers who don’t pass them is still in the air.

There are a few more roadblocks until the pilot program starts.

It still needs funding from the general assembly. The upcoming subcommittee is on Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. and will be live-streamed.