Two area schools with a prestigious award by U.S. Department of Education

It’s a distinction only 297 schools nationwide are awarded by the Department of Education.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Elementary schools in both Fort Mill, SC and Gaston County, NC received the nation's more prestigious academic honor.

"Educators do what we do, because we love kids, and we love teaching. At the same time, it is, an honor to receive this type of recognition," Josh Burris, Gold Hill Elementary's Principal said.

A Blue Ribbon Award is to a school what an Olympic Gold Metal is to an athlete.

It’s a memorialized honor recognizing a school with exemplary achievement.

What sets Blue Ribbon Schools apart from others is their above-average performance rates on test scores and graduation rates nationwide.

The Department of Education says to qualify for the award schools must at a minimum meet performance.

The criteria include:

Top 15% in the state in Reading and English Language Arts, and Math scores.

Top 40% in the state for subgroups in Reading and English Language Arts, and Math scores. Subgroups include demographics like Black, Hispanic, English Language learners, and students with disabilities.

Top 15% in the state for high school graduation rates and college and career readiness.

Blue Ribbon Schools have also demonstrated an ability to significantly close achievement gaps.

“Success and results are only born out of a strong school culture," Burris said. "And so when we have, and for us, that's rooted in relationships, and collaboration and working together.”

Blue Ribbon Schools are looked at nationwide as a model for effective school practices to increase student achievement.

“This award is about people," Darryl Prendergast, Gold Hill Elementary's Lead Teacher said. "It's the people in this building that come to work every day, despite the last two years and everything we've been to. They keep showing up for the students.”

It’s an honor to win the award once but twice is rare.

Gold Hill Elementary has one the award once in 2007. Schools are only eligible to win the award every 5 years.

W.A. Bess Elementary is also apart of the elite class of two-time Blue Ribbon School winners. The school won in 2006.

"It's, not just one thing that makes us a Blue Ribbon School, it's a community is parent support, because, without them, our children could not get the support they have at home," Laura Clark, W.A. Bess Elementary's Principal said.

It’s also the teachers who bring art, smiles, and diversity everywhere you step into elementary school.

“There are always teachers here early in the morning before they have to be here. And late in the afternoon," Jennifer Crooks, a W.A. Bess Elementary Teacher said. "Teachers are contacting their peers on the phone when they're going to target to pick something up for the classroom."

In a few months, both schools can add another plaque to their trophy case.

