USC's Center for Civil Rights History and Research plans to use the gift to fund exhibitions and grow its oral histories collection.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is receiving a $1.5 million gift from Oklahoma-based energy company Williams to support and expand the school’s civil rights center.

Officials with the University of South Carolina announced the gift from natural gas pipeline operator Williams on Tuesday.

The funds will go toward the school’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

The center plans to use the gift to fund exhibitions and grow its oral histories collection. The money will also help the school acquire archival collections and support civil rights education in classrooms across the state.