COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina will begin issuing refunds to students based on guidelines provided by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE).

The University of South Carolina will begin issuing prorated refunds to students for meal plans, parking permits and on-campus residential housing.

According to the university, the refunds will include meal plan, parking and housing fees for services not received on or after March 16.

On campus Greek housing and meal plans will be addressed by individual Greek organizations.

According to the CHE guidelines, academic and student fees are not refundable.

According to USC, these refunds will be processed immediately and students can expect to have their accounts credited on or before April 22.

Details on parking refunds for faculty and staff will be available soon.

Please visit the university’s coronavirus website for up-to-date news and information for students, families, faculty and staff.