Van Wyck Elementary School placed on lock down Thursday

Authorities were searching the nearby community for a person who had escaped from a behavior health hospital.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Van Wyck Elementary School in Lancaster County was placed on a precautionary lock down Thursday as officials searched the nearby community for a patient who escaped from a behavioral health hospital.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies were at the school, which dismissed students as scheduled Thursday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told WCNC Charlotte there is no danger to the public.

The person had escaped Rebound Behavioral Health Hospital, which is located approximately one mile north of the school along US 521.

As of the time of publication, deputies were continuing to search for the individual.

