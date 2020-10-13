x
Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Education

Education

CMS board will vote to rename Vance High School Tuesday

The district is considering three names, including renaming Vance High after Charlotte civil rights pioneer Julius L. Chambers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders could officially change the name of Vance High School at Tuesday's board meeting. 

The school is currently named after Zebulon B. Vance, a former North Carolina governor and US senator, who also owned slaves and was a soldier in the Confederate army during the Civil War. CMS is considering three names for the school, including renaming it after civil rights icon Julius L. Chambers, which is stark difference from its current namesake. 

At Tuesday's board meeting, CMS leaders are expected to complete the four-month long process of renaming the school. The three options for a new name are University City High School, Queen City High School and Julius L. Chambers High School. 

Chambers was a prominent civil rights leader and attorney. In 1971, Chambers won a Supreme Court ruling that desegregated buses in the CMS district, paving the way for integration in Charlotte's schools. 

CMS said over 1,200 community members and 500 students were surveyed about the three names, with the community's most popular choice being to name the school after Chambers. The CMS Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

