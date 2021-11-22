Virtual tutoring now available for South Carolina students

Partnership between SC Department of Education, SC State Library and Tutor.com will give K-12 students free 24/7 access to over 200 subject areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 has had an impact on student learning in South Carolina, with schools going virtual for most of the 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Parents having to deal with at-home virtual learning have worried that their child may be getting behind in their school work now have an option for assistance for those students who may need help.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for students, especially our students in high poverty areas of the state to access individual assistance for help with unfinished learning," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "This partnership with the South Carolina State Library and Tutor.com will allow families additional, high-quality academic assistance at no cost."

In addition to individual real time tutoring sessions, Tutor.com will access the student's needs by administering practice tests for subject comprehension and will assist students with time management and planning strategies. Students will also be able to submit writing assignments for review and feedback.

SCSL Agency Director Leesa Aiken said, “Tutors meet students where they are and provide individual attention that is not rushed or judged. This approach deepens their ability to more effectively learn and retain the knowledge gained.”