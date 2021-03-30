Cabarrus County elementary school moves to remote learning temporarily after COVID-19 spike

On top of the 17 positive cases confirmed at the school, school officials say 95 students are under quarantine orders.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A COVID-19 outbreak at a Cabarrus County elementary school is forcing district leaders to make temporary changes. After 17 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed at W.M. Irvin Elementary, the school will transition to remote learning starting Tuesday through April 1.

However, because of spring break, students won't actually be back for in-person learning until Tuesday, April 13.

On top of the positive cases confirmed, 95 students are under quarantine orders. That's 19% of the school's population.