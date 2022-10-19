Three Charlotte-area colleges among the best in North Carolina, WalletHub says

The personal finance website looked at affordability, admission rates, and post-attendance median salary among other factors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Admissions deadlines are quickly approaching for aspiring college students, but WalletHub says families won't have to look far beyond the Charlotte area for a great education.

The personal finance website recently took a look at the best colleges and universities for 2023, analyzing everything from tuition costs to safety at more than 900 campuses across the United States. In North Carolina, the top 10 colleges include three schools in or near the Queen City (marked in bold):

Duke University UNC-Chapel Hill Davidson College NC State University UNC-Wilmington Meredith College Queens University of Charlotte Salem College Elon University Catawba College

WalletHub specifically shared a snapshot of Duke, Chapel Hill, and Davidson's best-performing categories. For Davidson specifically, the small college ranked second with its admission rate, graduation rate, and post-attendance media salary; and fourth with student-faculty ratio.

Davidson has been under the national spotlight recently, including being highlighted by CNBC for not including student loans in its financial aid packages and for officially becoming the alma mater of NBA star Steph Curry, who finished his degree during the playoffs.

Queens University has also been in the spotlight, finally hosting its first-ever NCAA Division I sporting event: women's soccer taking on UNC-Wilmington. An instructor at Queens also made national headlines: Ada Limón, who teaches creative writing for the Master of Fine Arts program, was named the 24th US Poet Laureate.