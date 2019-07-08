WCNC has teamed up with IKEA for a Teacher Appreciation Event on Friday, Aug. 9 at IKEA in north Charlotte.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with free offerings for the first 300 teachers in attendance. The event continues through 4 p.m. and will include additional raffles and workshops for teachers throughout the day.

School supplies will also be collected. The public can donate school supplies to benefit Classroom Central.

Teachers can click here to RSVP for the event if they’d like to participate.