The City of High Point is declaring August 6 "Blair's Day."

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A six-year-old girl from High Point is inspiring children across North Carolina to be their own bosses and demonstrating what it means to leave a legacy.

Blair Lattimore founded I Am Blair's Closet with the help of her mother Cryshaunda Rorie when she was just two years old. The online girl's boutique carries an array of clothing, lip glosses, and accessories. The two said the business is about much more than fashion.

“We do a lot throughout the year,” Rorie said. “We host workshops for parents to learn how to start their kid's businesses if they're interested. We host modeling workshops for kids who are interested in learning about modeling or the process and how we manage and how we do it."

WFMY first spoke to the mother-daughter duo in 2021 when they hosted a pop-up shop for kid entrepreneurs in North Carolina. Rorie said this Saturday the City of High Point will proclaim August 6 as "Blair's Day." On this day going forward, Blair will host a pop-up shop for kid entrepreneurs, a fashion/talent show, as well as a community service project.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Blair said.

Rorie said the day will be one to remember.

“So, this year, we'll be giving a thousand-dollar grant to a kidpreneur who is local here in the Triad,” Rorie said.” We really pride ourselves on giving back to the community by having events that show those in our community, that just because kids are kids doesn't mean that they can't own businesses and doesn't mean that we cannot start now while they're young with generational wealth processes."

This year's kidpreneur pop-up shop and fashion/talent show will be held Saturday, August 6 at the Renaissance in Jamestown. The pop-up shop will run from 11 to 3 p-m with the fashion/talent show starting at 6 p.m.