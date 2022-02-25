In a message to families, the school principal encouraged parents to "speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon to school."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A weapon was found at West Charlotte High School Friday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

In a message sent to parents and families Friday, Principal Donevin Hoskins confirmed the Friday incident:

"A student was found with a weapon on our campus. Law enforcement arrived and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus."

The type of weapon was not publicly disclosed.

In response to growing violence and guns found on campus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools started randomly searching students for weapons again at the beginning of the school year, but district records reveal those safety screenings have failed to turn up any guns.

CMS data show the unannounced screenings of more than 6,200 students in 300 classrooms at more than 20 schools in the first half of the school year led to the confiscation of 29 knives, 12 stun guns, and 79 pepper spray, but no guns.

Since stolen weapons have previously found their way into the possession of students, WCNC Charlotte has also reviewed the number of stolen guns countywide.

The 1,099 guns reported stolen Jan. through Sept. in 2021 was a 36% increase from the prior year, according to the CMPD data reviewed by WCNC Charlotte. Reports of stolen guns have increased every year in Charlotte since 2018. Even so, the agency maintains in most cases, there is not a law that applies to people leaving a gun inside their car.