Weapons offenses, suspensions rising at NC schools, new data show

Offenses rose for possession of weapons and controlled substances, and suspensions and dropouts also rose.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of reportable criminal offenses —including those involving weapons — at North Carolina schools rose last school year, reversing years of improvements, according to new data released Wednesday from the Department of Public Instruction.

The data reflect North Carolina’s backslide in student progress since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted disruptions at school and elsewhere. That slip is reflected in declining test scores and nationally in surveys on student behavior; the vast majority of public school leaders have said the pandemic negatively affected student behavior, according to a federal survey.

