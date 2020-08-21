"We'll get there." | CMS teachers and students complete first week of virtual learning

It came with technical challenges and not every student is connected yet. But teachers are determined to make it work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first week of virtual learning for CMS teachers and families is in the books. It came with some technical challenges and not all students are connected yet.

A CMS elementary school teacher tells WCNC Charlotte it is chaotic, but they are making it work.

“The technology was not cooperating, and the system is down day 1 and we're just like what are you going to do,” said Lindsay London.

Monday started off rocky, but students and teachers made it to Friday, 1 week of virtual learning in the books. It was challenging for everyone. Students were locked out of the statewide system and with so many teachers working from their classrooms, some say Wi-Fi in the school buildings was slow. Many educators are still navigating and juggling some of the new job responsibilities.

“I did tech support all day basically,” said London. She’s an elementary school teacher.

She said logging in to the system is hard for young kids if they don't have an adult there with them. She said parent supervision during virtual learning is a luxury, but the reality is, not all families are able to provide that. But every day gets a little easier.

“Seeing the kids, even on a screen, seeing their faces just made it okay,” she said about the first day of school.

It may look and feel different, but she does think virtual learning was the right choice.

“I think the goal is certainly to get back and live 100% but it’s going okay. We'll get there. We're going to make it work and I think hoping the kids absorb as much as possible during this time is the goal, but nothing will ever replace being live at school,” said London.