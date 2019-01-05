RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and a half-dozen other local districts canceled classes Wednesday because of massive teacher rallies in the Carolinas.

Tens of thousands of teachers were in Raleigh and Columbia, calling for more support in the classroom. The teachers were pushing for better pay as well as better access to mental health resources.

The event came just one day after a deadly shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus. Flags flew at half staff in front of legislative buildings in Raleigh.

NBC Charlotte got on buses with the teachers when it was still dark out and they were making their way to Raleigh. The educators marched along the streets to the State Capitol.

Teachers were asking for more pay for themselves as well as support workers like bus drivers and cafeteria workers. They also want better healthcare.

"You see teachers that are very talented, very bright, spending two or three years in the profession, and saying, I can't do this. You know, it's exhausting," said one woman.

"This affects the future economy of North Carolina. So why we're not putting money into the future of our economy is beyond me," said another woman.

"Social action doesn't have to be convenient. We're here to take a stand and make a statement about something that we see as a problem in our community," a man said.

The crowd appeared to be smaller than the one NBC Charlotte saw last year in Raleigh. But the messages were still the same: Fighting for teacher pay and resources for their students like officers and psychologists, especially after what happened Tuesday at UNC Charlotte.