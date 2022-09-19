West Charlotte High School celebrates new building with dedication ceremony

West Charlotte High School is the first of 12 CMS dedications over the next two months

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools kicked off a dozen dedication ceremonies for new schools and new buildings on existing school campuses.

The first ceremony was held Monday morning at West Charlotte High School, dedicating the school's new building that opened earlier this year. West Charlotte High School, which opened in 1938, is one of Charlotte's oldest public schools.

At the dedication, Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh, along with other CMS board of education representatives, addressed the audience before a ribbon-cutting ceremony and student performances.

Monday's dedication is followed by 11 more, with the final ceremony on Nov. 7 at Montclaire Elementary.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.