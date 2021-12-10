West Charlotte High School promotes program to get students more positively involved

Studies show having Black male educators can also help increase student success.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lunchtime at West Charlotte High School now has an added benefit called "Tabling." It's a chance for students to meet, greet and connect with organizations, colleges, and universities -- all offering different and positive opportunities.

“Giving kids choices to live the life they want to create for themselves,” West Charlotte High School assistant principal Kevin Poirier said.

Poirier says it's all about offering the option to set students up for success.

“We’ve recently seen the effectiveness and the impact of having these opportunities for students to explore," Poirier said.

Aside from the resources school leaders believe representation is just as important.

North Carolina Central University recently launched the Marathon Teaching Institute -- a program to recruit, train and prepare students to help increase the number of Black male educators in North Carolina classrooms.

A study by Johns Hopkins University showed a significant difference in success for Black students fortunate enough to have a Black male educator during their elementary school years.

“Certainly having Black male educators in the classroom for students to see themselves in their teacher is really important," Poirier said.

If you have an organization interested in being a part of the West Charlotte High School Tabling program email kevinw.poirier@cms.k12.nc.us for more information about how to sign up.