WFU, WSSU students hold pep rally outside Wake Forest Baptist Health to celebrate frontline workers

College students cheer on health care workers with large pep rally outside hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Healthcare providers at Wake Forest Baptist Health were cheered and celebrated Thursday afternoon by a large gathering.

Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University students held a pep rally outside Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to celebrate frontline healthcare workers as well as all the employees who continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pep rally had some members from Wake Forest’s band, Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, Winston-Salem State’s band, Red Sea of Sound, as well as cheerleaders and mascots to cheer on health care workers during a shift change.

The Vice President and Chief Nurse executive for the Wake Forest Region, Deb Harding, said it’s important to have events like this, saying it’s a sign that the community is still with the hospital.

“We had such an outpouring of community support very early on in our first couple of surges and we were so grateful for that but I think as everyone has worn thin in terms of the pandemic, this event is going to be so uplifting and so much appreciated by our workforce,” Harding said.