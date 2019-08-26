CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is back in session for students all across the Carolinas, which means thousands of South Carolina kids will be taking a bite out of their school lunches.

So, how do districts determine exactly what they feed our kids?

First, every public school in South Carolina is part of the National School Lunch Program. This means they receive federally funded meals to provide for students and there are a few rules.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

All meals must be served between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They must also have low fat, sodium and sugar content. Lunches must also have fiber, whole grains and a serving of fresh fruit or veggies.

So if you're having a hard time getting your kids to eat their veggies, just send them to school!

RELATED: 2020 CMS school calendar

RELATED: Charlotte elementary schools are overcrowded and the fix could make it worse for older kids

MORE FROM WAKE UP CHARLOTTE