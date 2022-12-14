Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery

Law enforcement agencies are still investigating.

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank.

"Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank robbery at the American Bank, which is located near the campus.

"Local schools have been locked down as a precaution while Wingate PD officers and UCSO deputies search the area," a message from the sheriff's office read.

Law enforcement officials are searching for the robbery suspect.

Alert: Wingate University has issued immediate lock-down procedures for the Wingate campus. Please lock all doors and windows and await further instructions. — Wingate University Alert System (@BulldogAlerts) December 14, 2022

Wingate University is located within the town of Wingate, which is in Union County along US-74 between Monroe and Marshville.

