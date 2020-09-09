Winthrop University students are back on campus after starting semester online

The university delayed starting classes in-person as COVID-19 cases were on the rise in South Carolina.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University students were back on campus for in-person classes Tuesday after starting classes remotely two weeks ago.

The university announced in July it would delay in-person learning as the COVID-19 infection rate across South Carolina remained high.

Dr. George Hynd, interim president at Winthrop University, said the university has structured its curriculum this year so that a third of classes are in-person, a third of classes are online, and a third of classes are a hybrid mix.

“I think there’s a sense of excitement again,” said Dr. George Hynd, interim president at Winthrop University. “This is a different year. College life is going to be different this year. I think we all recognize that, but everybody seems to be kind of pulling together to make this a go of it.”

In the classroom, Hynd said the desks are spaced out and the area is cleaned before and after classes. Students are required to wear masks inside all buildings.

"It's kind of harder to recognize people with a mask, but it's been good,” said Lauryn Arnold, a sophomore student. “I've seen my friends and everything and met new people. Just, you know, it feels like a normal day just with a mask."

After seeing other universities like UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State move to online classes after multiple COVID-19 clusters on campus, students at Winthrop University are being asked to take personal responsibility for their actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"At least all the students I know are trying really hard to follow all the mandates, to be very careful,” said Katherine Harper, a student. “Nobody wants to go back online for the rest of the semester if it can be helped."

According to the Winthrop University website, the Student Code of Conduct has been revised to include COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Failure to adhere to the guidelines could result in suspension or expulsion as a worst-case scenario.

"We're going to be monitoring health on campus, and we're going to continue to move forward,” said Hynd. “And I'm very hopeful we can get all the way to Thanksgiving, and then everybody can go home and we'll finish the semester online."