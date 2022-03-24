York County superintendents want pay raises for their teachers

The state just reported more than 1,000 teacher vacancies at the start of the school year.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — All four York County superintendents are asking state lawmakers to give every teacher a raise.

In a letter, the superintendents say a pay raise would help keep teachers who may be looking to leave.

The superintendents say they can't foot the bill themselves and need state money for help.

