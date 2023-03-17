York Preparatory Academy halts plans to build second campus

The school board voted on Thursday to stop the construction efforts due to rising material costs and lost revenue caused by delays in starting construction.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York Prepatory Academy has halted plans ot cotruct a second campus that would have served more than 1,100 student on its waitlist, school officials announced Friday.

The school said that it has been unable to satisfy York County’s requirements for a grading permit despite multiple applications in 2022 and 2023.

“We know this is going to be a huge disappointment to the families who have children on the waiting list,” Board Chairman Scott Smith said in the announcement. “But we cannot afford to delay the opening to 2025, which is where we are now due to the latest permit denial.”

The K-12 public charter school would have served an additional 1,125 students in grades K-8, according to Managing Director of YPA Brian Myrup.

The second campus was planned for the south side of Rock Hill in a proposed community called Kettlesong and would have been designed to use the outdoors as a core part of the learning experience.

The school would have added 109 new teaching and education-related jobs to the area.

YPA is one of the highest paying public schools in the state with first-year teacher compensation approaching $50,000.

