Zoom bombers hijacking remote learning classrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials are investigating reports of “Zoom bombing” after multiple teachers said people accessed their virtual learning classrooms while class was in session without permission.

Zoom bombing, much like photobombing, happens when someone accesses a virtual classroom or meeting and disrupts it.

Several teachers reported in the first three days of schools that they had incidents where students crashed their classes. In some cases, the person who popped up in the class screamed obscenities or made vulgar gestures, teachers said.

Similar reports of Zoom bombing cropped up at a school in Winston-Salem. A middle school art teacher said her class was interrupted when another student appeared in the Zoom conference and started yelling inappropriate things.

A spokesperson for CMS said they are still investigating how people were able to access the classes. One theory was that students are sharing access to information and passwords with their friends.