Just in time for the end of the school year, Red Robin is serving up free food to educators.

The restaurant chain says they want to thank all of "the teachers, counselors, admins and educational professionals" with a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.

Red Robin says the offer is valid for all teachers, educational professionals, and administrators at participating restaurants on Tuesday, June 5 only.

A teacher or school ID is required upon visit. Charlotte has three Red Robin locations at Northlake Mall, Harris Boulevard and on Toringdon Way.

More information about the offer is available at redrobin.com/teachers.html

