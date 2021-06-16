Investigators said the child's father is an Elon police officer who was not home at the time of the shooting.

According to a release, Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home on Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett just after 7:30 a.m. They found a child with a gunshot wound inside.

EMS took the child to a local hospital, where the child later died. Investigators said the child's father is an Elon police officer who was not home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives also haven't said how the child was shot or whether the shooting was accidental or foul play.

UPDATE: Elon's Police Chief says the officer is on administrative leave

Thursday morning Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwelder released this statement.



"First, I would like to acknowledge the outpouring of support our agency and the family has received over the past 24 hours. We are moved and humbled by the messages and phone calls from our community members and law enforcement partners across the county.

At this time, the thoughts and prayers of the Elon Police Department, the Town of Elon, and our community are with the family members who are dealing with this tragic event. As standard protocol, our officer has been placed on administrative leave and we have offered our full cooperation in the investigation of this incident. Our focus, however, remains on providing support to the family and we ask that the media to respect their privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.

While extremely tragic, this incident serves as a harsh reminder to gun owners that weapons should always remain secure. Particularly if minors live in, or have access to, a residence where weapons are stored."