3 Doors Down is coming to Charlotte. Here's what you need to know

The Charlotte stop will take place on Sep. 2 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre with special guest Candlebox.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A multi-platinum rock band is coming to Charlotte -- and they hope they won't be Here Without You.

3 Doors Down is coming to Charlotte on their upcoming Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour. The tour is in celebration of the 2002 album of the same name.

The Charlotte stop will take place on Sep. 2 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre with special guest Candlebox. The tour will feature all of the songs from their sophomore album as well as several other big hits from the band.

The Grammy-nominated Mississippi rock band formed in 1996, and in the time since has sold more than 20 million albums globally, and received two American Music Awards as well as five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting.

Ahead of the album's anniversary, the band released a video for the single "When I'm Gone" which had been in the archives for 20 years.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts