CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mute R. Kelly Movement now getting the support of several Charlotte radio stations.

Two top stations announced they will no longer be playing music from the once-beloved R&B superstar, stemming from sexual abuse allegations.

Charlotte radio personality and recording artist Sunshine Anderson was the opening act for R. Kelly’s 2001 TP-2 tour, performing her hit single, “Heard It All Before.”

“I believe every bit of it and I agree totally with the Mute R. Kelly hashtag," She said. "I’m with it."

Anderson spent nearly half a year in close quarters with R. Kelly and isn’t surprised by the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Nearly two decades later, she is one of many Charlotte radio personalities silencing the singer from the airwaves.

WBAV-FM and WSOF–FM, which operate several hip hop, top 40, and old school station across the city, announced they will no longer play R-Kelly’s music.

Jeff Anderson, operating manager for 105.3 RnB, told NBC Charlotte it is “not in the best interest of our listeners.”

“We definitely got some calls and I definitely personally witnessed some folks on social media saying, listen if you guys are going to continue to play his records then I can’t listen to your station," Anderson explained. "So I was happy when the announcement was made."

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.