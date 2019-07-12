CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte rapper is making his Saturday Night Live debut, performing as the musical guest on Saturday, December 7.

DaBaby, also known as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, joins Jennifer Lopez on the popular sketch comedy show.

Earlier in the week, DaBaby had to cancel a show in Charlotte after being unable to leave New York City to fly there. He said in an Instagram post he wasn't able to make it due to circumstances out of his control with his jet.

He said he was upset he let his fans down. To make up for it, DaBaby made a FaceTime call that was broadcasted at the jumbo screen.

He said in his post that the whole experience humbled him.

"God gave me the opportunity to show my city I’m NOT perfect. While at the same time showing me that I don’t gotta be perfect at all for my city to love and support me," he said in the post's caption.

DaBaby is expected to perform "Bop" off his latest album, Kirk.

Saturday Night Live airs on WCNC NBC Charlotte at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

