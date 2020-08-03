TAMPA, Fla. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby is apologizing after accusations that he slapped a woman in the face after a concert in Tampa, Florida. TMZ originally published video of the incident. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, posted a series of videos on his Instagram story in response.

Kirk said he reacted the way he did because a phone's flashlight was right in his face. He said he didn't know the person he hit was a woman.

"I do sincerely apologize, you know, I do," Kirk said. "I'm very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight of that phone. But you know, keep in mind I couldn't see you because you've got the flash that close to me which is ok it's no problem."

He acknowledged that other people had flashlights out too, though he said they weren't as close.

"That's ok, that's what I signed up for," Kirk said.

In the video, Kirk suggested that fans interested in taking pictures of videos of him zoom in instead of putting phones closer to him. He said he asks his security to treat his fans with respect, and he wishes they would do the same.

Kirk called for fans and performers alike to treat one another with respect.

"You did not give me the same respect in return, all you had to was zoom in, just zoom in, it's that easy," Kirk said. "You could zoom in close enough to see a pimple on my face."

He said he doesn't actually know what she looks like because of the flash, so he's not sure how to confirm who she is. It's not known at this time if the woman involved is planning to come forward or press charges.

Kirk said if she can get in touch with his management, he would fly her out to meet him so they could have a conversation and he could apologize in person.

"I would love to make the situation better in any way I can," he said, encouraging the woman to reach out to him, later adding, "God got me and he got you too."

