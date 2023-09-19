The acts voted to move onto the finals will be announced in Wednesday's live results episode on WCNC Charlotte.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — The 82nd Airborne's All-American Chorus performed live on Tuesday's episode of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Simon Cowell thanked the group for their service, and had high praise for the group's cover of "I Am Here" by Pink.

"This is a Pink song, which you turned around with a perfect lyric, and it was fun and it was emotive," Cowell told the group. "For me, this was a moment. You are one of my favorite acts this year."

Sofía Vergara said she felt they stepped it up a notch from the audition.

Howie Mandel thanked them for their performance, and for their service as well, saying everyone watching is able to watch because of them.

"Without you, we couldn't do what we're doing," Mandel said. "We wouldn't have the freedom, we wouldn't have the peace, we wouldn't have the safety. I can't thank you enough for more than your performance, just for being here."

The group previously made a mark during their audition with a rendition of The Temptations' "My Girl." Cowell asked the group at the time about their big dream. Staff Sgt. Marcus Gilbert responded that they were there to win, but they specifically wanted to dedicate the performance to Specialist Elijah Crawford, who had recently died. After they performed, they received a standing ovation from the audience.

Terry Crews asked the group about that viral audition during Tuesday's episode. They said they've felt the support from their division and the entire country in the time since the audition aired.