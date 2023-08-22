Fyre Festival to try again? | First ticket drop sold out for 2024 event, Fyre Festival II

The festival in the Bahamas that never quite happened in 2017 is returning as Fyre Festival II, according to Billy McFarland, the festival's promoter.

SAN DIEGO — Do you remember Fyre Festival? The social-media famed event in the Bahamas that was supposed to feature world-renowned artists, luxury cabanas, and Michelin-starred meals? If you don't remember the actual event, you may remember it from the Netflix documentary, "FYRE, The Greatest Party That Never Happened."

The festival's promoter, Billy McFarland, said the ill-fated 2017 music festival is returning to the Caribbean as Fyre Festival II.

"Since 2016, FYRE has been the most talked about festival in the world," Billy McFarland wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fyre Festival rose to notability after it was initially promoted on social media by stars such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin.

As thousands of festivalgoers arrived on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma, where the festival was said to be held, people were met with excessive problems related to food, security, artist relations, and, most importantly, accommodations.

Instead of luxury villas and gourmet meals for festival attendees, they received packaged sandwiches and tents.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison for fraud after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud for his role in defrauding Fyre Festival investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million.

"This time, we have incredible support. I’ll be doing what I love while working with the best logistical and infrastructure partners," McFarland continued.

The first FYRE Festival II drop has sold out.



Since 2016 FYRE has been the most talked about festival in the world. We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry.



FYRE is about people from the around the world coming together to pull off… — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) August 22, 2023

The target date for the event is the end of 2024, but McFarland said his team will do “pop-ups and events across the world” until then. The date on the event’s website reads Dec. 6, 2024.

Fyre Festival II sold their first ticket drop of 100 tickets on August 22 according to their site. A second ticket drop was scheduled for an undisclosed time for about 101-500 people at $799.

According to a post on his Instagram account, Billy McFarland wrote a 50-page plan during his 7-month stint in solitary confinement.

"I wrote out this 50-page plan of how I would take this overall interest in demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen," McFarland said.

Tickets for Fyre Festival II appeared to climb to about $7,999 in cost in a series of 7 ticket sale "drops" listed on the website.

Event organizers said that the event date is subject to change.

