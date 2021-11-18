Be in the room where it happens: Hamilton tickets in Charlotte going on sale

Tickets will be available to purchase on Dec. 8.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It won't be quiet uptown when the hit Broadway musical Hamilton returns to the Queen City in April 2022.

Blumenthal Performing Arts announced the sale of single tickets to the show which won 11 Tony Awards will start on Dec. 8. The show will be in town from April 26 through May 15, 2022 and will be performed in the Belk Theater.

If 2018 is any indication, the tickets will sell like hotcakes. For those who weren't in town for the madness that season, at least 65,000 people woke up early to get in the virtual waiting room before 7:30 a.m. when they went on sale that year. In fact, several hundred took the old-fashioned approach of getting out of bed and waiting in line at the Belk Theater in Uptown to grab their seats.

The people who went out in 2018 were able to get in line for a wristband. In turn, those wristbands would then be called by number at random for the right to purchase tickets. But getting a wristband isn’t a guarantee you’ll get tickets, because the wristbands would then be called by number in random groups. For example, numbers 250 through 300 could get called, but not necessarily the first or last wristband numbers.

There was a little bit of a technical issue early on back in 2018, but that was resolved and everyone was able to get back into the virtual waiting room. But they still sold out less than two hours after they went back online.

If you've only watched it on Disney+, seeing it live is a whole different experience. Season ticket holders may already have their tickets to Hamilton, but if you want to be in the room where it happens, make sure to set aside some time on Dec. 8.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts