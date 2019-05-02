LOS ANGELES — Andy Cohen is now a proud father.

The St. Louis native shared a photo on Instagram of his new baby boy. His name is Benjamin Allen Cohen. Andy said he’s named after his grandfather.

“I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” he wrote on Instagram, along with heart and rainbow emojis.

Cohen said Ben was born Monday evening.

The photo he shared on Instagram shows the baby boy resting his head on Cohen’s chest, and a big smile on the new dad’s face.

In just seven hours, nearly 600,000 people have liked the photo.

Congratulations, Andy!