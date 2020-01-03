NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Saturday Night Live is back February 29, with a familiar face as host. Stand-up comedian John Mulaney, a former SNL writer, is returning to Studio 8H for another round at the late-night sketch comedy show.

Mulaney will be joined by musical guest David Byrne, who is no stranger to SNL either -- Byrne performed at SNL all the way back in 1979.

This is Mulaney's third time hosting the show.

You can watch the episode live at 11:30 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte on Saturday night.

Saturday Night Live has not yet announced the host or performer for next week's show.

