This tour coming to Charlotte is doing an in-person presale at the box office. It's to combat bots

Tickets to see Maggie Rogers will still ultimately be sold online, but first, fans will get a chance to buy tickets at the box office on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maggie Rogers is going on tour this summer, and for those hoping to get tickets, your first shot is to get them in person at the box office.

The "Light On" singer announced the tour on Instagram and said she'd been reflecting over recent backlash against Ticketmaster fees and bot attacks buying up tickets.

"I've been thinking about this over the last few months and wanted to provide you with another option," Rogers said in the post. "So this time, in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees - we're going analog. Come buy a ticket like it's 1965."

Tickets will still ultimately be sold online, but first, fans will get a chance to buy tickets at the box office Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

As part of the one-day presale, fans can go to the box office for the venue and buy up to two tickets, in any tier.

Rogers will be in Charlotte on July 24 at the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, formerly known as the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. The box office for the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre is located at 820 Hamilton St. It will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the presale.

Tickets for the Charlotte show range from $85 in the pit to $39.50 in the lawn before fees -- fans can expect a 7.25% tax and a $10.50 ticketing fee, in addition to the ticket price.