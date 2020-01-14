CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s growing music industry is catching the eye of the NBA.

The organization has selected the Queen City to host its first-ever music industry night.

Nationally known DJ Chuck T, who is based in Charlotte, was selected by the organization to spearhead the event.

The Hornets tapped him to assist in running the event as he has worked with every big-name in R&B and hip-hop that has released music in the last two decades.

“I am so blessed to be in this position,” Chuck T said.

The music industry night will be held before the Charlotte Hornets take on the Denver Nuggets at home next Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More than a dozen local artists and VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to network with top producers, managers, artists, radio personalities and record labels with insight on how to successfully make it in the music industry.

DJ Chuck T is a part of choosing the talent for the event, describing this as a big opportunity for local musicians.

“This is a way for them to really get their music out not only to the industry people that are going to be there but to a whole new demographic,” he said.

A spokesperson from the Hornets told NBC Charlotte’s Billie Jean Shaw the music industry night is just one of many ways the team is hoping to take the NBA by storm.

In the past, the team has hosted mental health awareness and physical education events before the game -- but this time they’re diving into Charlotte’s fast-growing music industry.

