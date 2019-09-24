TEGA CAY, S.C. — A captivating, chair turning voice featured Monday on NBC's The Voice came from Tega Cay. Jake HaldenVang took the stage and grabbed the attention of the audience and three of the judges: Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

The 24-year-old started playing music when he was 11.

He started a band with his dad in middle school, eventually going out on his own. He may be from the Charlotte area, but he's played across the country.

"[Going] into this I felt pretty sure of myself," HaldenVang said. "Calm and making friends with people and everybody being so lovely but the one minute mark before I walked on stage is when the nerves came in I was like there they are. My heart sunk and was beating out of my chest."

HaldenVang ended up choosing to join Stefani's team. He says her music has been a part of his life with his family since he was growing up.

You can watch his journey on The Voice every Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC Charlotte.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: