On Saturday, CBS announced that Patrick Stewart will return to the captain’s chair as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series.

The last time that Picard appeared as Capt. Picard was in 2002 in the film Star Trek: Nemesis.

It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 4, 2018

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times," Stewart said in a statement. "I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

He also said that he’ll be the executive producer of the show.

Trekkies on the internet are excited about the news.

I just realized that my child will be able to grow up with Captain Picard like I did and I started sobbing.— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 4, 2018

There’s always room for more Jean-Luc Picard. pic.twitter.com/BLBdAhwlYo— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 4, 2018

This is what you are doing as a #Trekkie right now the moment you heard Picard is coming back.... #StarTrek @SirPatStew pic.twitter.com/EsGUCH9rjb— Tara Hewitt (@Tara_Hewitt) August 4, 2018

© 2018 KENS