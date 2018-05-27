COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) - Gamecock great and country star Darius Rucker reworked one of his classics into an anthem to celebrate America's fighting forces.

Rucker made an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to perform for an all-military themed show. It was timed for Fleet Week, where military docks in New York City for the Memorial Day weekend.

So Rucker teamed with Fallon for twist on his big 90s hit with his old band Hootie and the Blowfish. Instead of "Only Wanna Be with You," it became "Only Wanna Thank the Troops."

Admittedly, the lyrics were a bit tongue-in-cheek, mixing praise for their bravery and heroism along with a a little fun.

"Brave men and women, is all I see/So let's pass a law that says our troops can drink for free," one of the lyrics went.

The crowd, full of service men and women, loved it. You can see the full performance below.

