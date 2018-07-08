MEDFORD, N.J. -- A substitute teacher was shopping at a gas station in New Jersey when an man in front of her was shot a few dollars. She didn't know it at the time but that man turned out to be Country Music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed told NBC she picked up Urban's tab at the Medford, N.J. Wawa. He reportedly thanked her and told her his name was Keith. That's when she told him he looked like Keith Urban. When he said he was Keith Urban, she reportedly didn't believe him until his security guard confirmed she actually was talking to the musician.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was," Reed told NBC.

Keith Urban and Ruth Reed (NBC) Photo credit: Anna Simpkins

He was in town ahead of his Friday night concert in Camden, NJ.

Reed, a teacher in Medford for more than 30 years before retiring and now working as a substitute, said picking up Urban’s tab is part of her regular routine at the popular South Jersey convenience chain. That cash doesn't typically go to a celebrity, though.

"Three years ago, I made a resolution to treat somebody at Wawa once a week," she said. "I have done that ever since. It is the best. I would encourage everybody to do it because it makes you feel good about you."

NorthJersey.com contributed to this report.

