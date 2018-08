ESTILL CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Estill County Animal Shelter announced on Facebook they will not be euthanizing more than 40 animals--including cats, kittens, and dogs--because enough people stepped forward to take them in.

The shelter had set a date for this week to euthanize the large number of animals due to limited space.

Thanks to kind community members, those cats, kittens, and dogs found their forever homes.

