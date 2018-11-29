MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Christmas Town USA in McAdenville, North Carolina is up for USA TODAY's "Best Public Holiday Lights Display" and they need your help to reach the number one spot!

The 1.3-mile free light display in Gaston County features nativity scenes, lawn ornaments and lit homes and businesses.

It was visited by roughly 600,000 visitors in 2015, many of whom drove through the display, but walkers are also welcome.

"Every winter, this small town in North Carolina transforms into a festive, twinkling wonderland, dotted with thousands of lights, dramatic displays and a spirited Main Street. Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Christmas Town USA every December to drive through the 1.3-mile-long route through breathtaking holiday displays. McAdenville’s Christmas Town tradition dates way back to the ‘50s."

As of Thursday morning, Christmas Town was ranked number three out of 20 spots.

